Eskom, unions agree on 7% wage increase from July

Eskom has reached an agreement with three unions on a 7% salary increase on Thursday for all non-managerial employees each year for three years effective from July 1.

The power utility shook hands with the three trade unions, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, (Numsa), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity to a 7% increase in the housing allowance over the three years ending in June 2026 and a once-off taxable payment of R10,000 for the first two years.

Two days had been set aside for the continuation of wage negotiations between the embattled power utility and the unions, after no deal was reached last month.

Eskom’s acting group CEO Calib Cassim said: “The collective agreement will go a long way in stabilising our organisation by providing Eskom with sufficient space and time to collaboratively work together to urgently address our most pressing challenges.

“It is worth noting that this is the first time in more than a decade that the parties had reached an agreement in the room.”

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the union was pleased that an agreement which suited all parties was reached.

