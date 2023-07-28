Eskom welcomes arrest of its employee on corruption allegations

Eskom confirmed on Friday that one of its employees, a project coordinator at the Kriel Power Station, has been arrested for alleged tender irregularities.

After appearing at the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday the accused was released on bail.

The employee was arrested last Thursday (July 20 2023) after a thorough investigation by the power utility’s forensic department.

The tip off came from a member of the public on October 28 2022, who spilled the beans on an alleged tender for the provision of Coal Yard Lighting for a period of 12 months at Kriel Power Station.

“Investigations revealed that after the closing date, four service providers responded to the

request for proposals (RFPs). Subsequent to all necessary evaluations, the Buyer approached the key stakeholders involved in the evaluation process to request the supplier to submit another bid with an inflated price, with an understanding that the difference between the original price and the new price would shared among themselves. The supplier then submitted another bid with a new tender value almost double the initial amount and was appointed.

“The supplier started paying those involved an amount of R25 000 each on separate occasions, with the first payment made on 21 October 2022. The matter was reported to Eskom’s Forensic department by one of the recipients of the money, whom the department and members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Commercial Crime Unit

accompanied to Boksburg North Police Station, where a case of fraud was registered.

“An amount of R25 000 was also handed in at the police station. The criminal case was then transferred to Kriel Police Station. Another payment of R25 000 was made to the same recipient in around March 2023 and was also handed in to the police as evidence,” reads the statement.

The whistle-blower informed Eskom that a third payment would take place on July 20 2022. Police were then informed of the pending exchange of money.

“The accused, who is employed as a Project Coordinator at Kriel Power Station, was arrested and taken to Kriel Police Station for processing. A new case of corruption was registered, and the employee was charged accordingly.”

After a search at the accused’s home in eMalahleni, an amount of R16 600 was seized by the police.

“The arrest of all the role players in this matter is imminent. Whilst most of our employees are hardworking, focusing on ensuring that they deliver on their daily job outputs and strived to do their uttermost best to improve Eskom’s performance, we are cognisant of the

few who are corrupt amongst us. The arrest of the Project Coordinator and others in the past is therefore a step in the right direction in ridding the organisation of corruption and gives impetus to Eskom’s stance of zero tolerance to crime and corruption. Eskom commends the members of the public and its employees who continue to use the whistleblowing channels and encourages them to continue doing what is right by reporting corrupt activities,” concluded the statement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.