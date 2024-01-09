Eskom’s unbundling gains momentum with new NTCSA board

State-owned power utility Eskom has announced the appointment of a new board of directors for the National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA).

The appointment forms part of Eskom’s turnaround plan, also known as the unbundling of Eskom, wherein the utility is divided into three entities responsible for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.

The restructuring aims to improve operational efficiency, enhance financial stability, and attract investment by introducing competition in the generation sector.

Ultimately, the goal is believed to be the reduction of government bailouts and a creation of a more competitive and sustainable electricity industry.

The NTCSA is a linchpin in the Eskom unbundling process.

In a statement on Tuesday, the utility said the NTCSA is the first of the three divisions to achieve legal separation with licences from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

Under the leadership of Priscillah Mabelane as chairperson, the newly appointed board brings together a diverse group of experienced professionals from various sectors.

Mabelane, noted for her significant experience in the energy sector and a strong focus on sustainable growth, is joined by Dr Brian Armstrong, the lead independent director, who brings over three decades of management expertise in the information and communications technology industry.

High-calibre board

The board also includes Lungile Mashele, an award-winning energy professional; Carmen le Grange, with extensive background in corporate finance and auditing; and Anu Sing, whose diverse experience spans engineering, investment banking, and telecommunications.

Nkosinathi Solomon, professor Mark Swilling, Auke Lont, professor Francis Petersen, Sedzani Mudau, Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi, and Tryphosa Ramano complete the team that brings unique skills and perspectives essential for steering the NTCSA towards success.

The high-calibre board is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country’s energy sector, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and strategic management to meet the growing demands of the local economy.

Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati has expressed his gratitude to new board members for undertaking this critical role, emphasising the importance of their contribution to providing reliable, affordable, and environmentally friendly power in South Africa.

“The appointment of NTCSA board takes Eskom a step closer to unlocking the potential that comes with the planned transformation of the electricity industry,” said Mteto.

“We thank all the individuals who raised their hands to guide Eskom into a future where South Africans have reliable, affordable and environmentally friendly supply of power.”

