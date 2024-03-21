eThekwini launches special unit to tackle hijacked, unsafe buildings

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality has intensified its collaboration with property owners in a bid to eradicate unsafe buildings within the inner city.

This comes after the establishment of a new unit, the Problem Buildings Division. The unit is dedicated to tackling unsafe buildings.

Problem buildings are defined as derelict, abandoned, hijacked, structurally unsound and unlawfully erected, among other things.

Through the agency, the city’s vision is to create a vibrant inner city, underpinned by well-managed buildings.

Collaboration with property owners

The division encourages property owners, whose buildings have been deemed unsafe for occupation, to contact them or face closure.

Deputy City Manager of Economic Development, Lihle Phewa, said these buildings present social issues. These include homelessness, crime and drugs, which are often found in such buildings.

Phewa said the agency has already identified about 40 buildings within the city and has started the process to serve relevant notices.

This is done in accordance with the National Building Regulations and Standards Act, and the Problem Building by-laws.

Focus on compliance

“If there is non-compliance by the property owner after the notice period has expired, the municipality will approach the High Court. It will request the court to carry out remedial work and apply for a demolition order. A request for the appointment of a judicial administrator and a sale in execution will be made. Or to expropriate the property and building.

“All costs incurred will be to the owner’s account. Owners can, however, partner with the municipality to put together an action plan. With time frameworks on how to turn the problem building around,” Phewa said.

Phewa highlighted the recent eviction of illegal occupants from Crieff Place Building in South Beach, as among the division’s successes.

Court processes

Following a court process, the owner of the property was able to evict the illegal occupants and proceeded to demolish the vacant building. However, the owner left a portion of the superstructure and did not fully secure the property.

The owner had also left the rubble from the demolition process on site, to ensure that the site was not occupied again. But the sheltered portion of the remaining superstructure was occupied shortly after.

“The Problem Building Division engaged unsuccessfully with the owner to secure the property. The division took a decision to remedy the works on site by removing the rubble. It also repaired and closed all the openings to the site. Barbed wire at the top of the boundary wall was installed. This was to prevent any person from occupying the site,” Phewa said.

SAnews.gov.za

