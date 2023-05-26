eThekwini metro clears air on R16k meeting venue

After a public outcry that the eThekwini metro intends hiring an exclusive Pencil Club at a cost of R16 000 per day to host meetings of city officials, the only metro in KwaZulu-Natal insists that there was nothing sinister about the proposal.

“The Pencil Club was found to be an ideal location, as it is situated near various new developments, including but not limited to the Raddison Blu hotel, Oceans Mall, and the Sibaya Precinct among others,” explained the metro’s head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

She indicated that the proposal presented a unique chance for the city to appeal to investors.

This week it emerged that city’s Economic Development and Planning Committee had tabled the report to use the venue to host city officials at a hefty fee of R16 000 per day. While the DA, IFP and ActionSA slated the plan, the ANC’s majority pushed for its adoption.

The establishment is located in the posh suburb of uMhlanga. According to the website of the members-only establishment, it prides itself on having exclusive access to dedicated spaces such as a cigar lounge, fitness areas, three unique bars, two restaurants, and intimate meeting spaces among the many exclusive areas within the venue. The venue boasts breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and also overlooks various state-of-the-art commercial and residential properties.

