eThekwini metro reaches out to victims of Isiphingo blaze

Hundreds of families have been temporarily accommodated at the Isipingo Civic Centre after several housing units were gutted by fire at the Dakota informal settlement in Isiphingo, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood that the blaze, which started late on Saturday night, razed to the ground at least 300 structures.

Lindiwe Khuzwayo, head of communication at eThekwini metro, said the municipality has confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities when the blaze engulfed the settlement.

“About 350 informal units were destroyed leaving hundreds of residents displaced. The city’s firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze,” said Khuzwayo on Monday.

“They managed to save 50 dwellings. Displaced families have been relocated to a nearby community hall where they are being provided with necessities.

“Food is being provided. The municipality is finalising assessments to determine the nature and extent of added assistance to be provided to families.”

The Gift of the Givers was assisting on the scene on Saturday and on Sunday.

