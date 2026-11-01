eThekwini on high alert as severe thunderstorms threaten flooding and damage

The eThekwini Municipality has placed its disaster management and emergency services teams on high alert after a severe thunderstorm warning issued for the region.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, effective from midday until 11.59pm on Sunday, with residents warned to expect heavy rainfall, hail and intense lightning.

Municipal teams have been deployed to closely monitor flood-prone areas across the city, particularly low-lying communities and informal settlements that are vulnerable to severe weather conditions. Emergency responders are also preparing for possible incidents including flooding, damage to infrastructure and fallen trees obstructing roads.

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Disaster Management director Vincent Ngubane said resources had been placed on standby to ensure a swift response should emergencies arise.

“Our teams are closely monitoring areas prone to weather-related incidents, and resources are on standby to respond swiftly wherever they are needed. We urge residents to take the warning seriously and put their safety first,” he said.

Residents living in areas susceptible to flooding have been advised to move valuable items to higher places above anticipated flood levels. Rural communities are also encouraged to relocate livestock to safer, elevated ground.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain indoors where possible and to exercise extreme caution while travelling. Motorists are advised to reduce their speed, increase following distances and remain alert to changing road conditions.

The municipality has also warned residents not to attempt crossing flooded roads, rivers or swollen streams, as rapidly moving water can be life-threatening. Anyone trapped in a vehicle during flood conditions has been advised to abandon the vehicle if it is safe to do so and move to higher ground.

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Residents are encouraged to monitor the municipality’s official communication platforms for weather updates and emergency information.

In the event of an emergency, the Disaster Management Centre can be contacted on 031 361 0000.