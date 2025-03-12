Ethiopian businessman rescued from abductors in Joburg

An Ethiopian businessman who was allegedly kidnapped has been rescued by the police at a house in Kensington, Johannesburg.

According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the man was abducted outside a restaurant in Norwood on Sunday.

One kidnapper killed in shootout with cops

She stated that when the police arrived at the house, a shootout ensued between the police and kidnappers. One kidnapper was killed and five others were taken into custody.

Mathe said four illegal firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, were found at the property where the businessman had been held hostage.

“Vehicles used in the commission of the crime were seized. And some items belonging to the victim have been seized, including luxury watches and jewellery,” she added.

She further revealed that in the past week, police made big recoveries from various operations.

The cops have also recovered 50 hijacked and stolen vehicles. They destroyed R340-million worth of drugs in Cape Town, and these were drugs that were seized during operations.

“In the last three years, the police have destroyed drugs worth R5.2-billion. Last week alone, police seized 112 handguns, 38 of those being from the Western Cape.

Gauteng has highest number of kidnappings

“In six months, more than 54 kidnappers operating in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and Free State have been arrested. According to the 2022/23 annual crime statistics, the total number of kidnappings in South Africa in that period was 15,342. Gauteng had the highest incidence, with 7,818 reported.”

Mathe added that police also seized 25 rifles, 13 shotguns, and five homemade guns.

In August 2024, crime statistics revealed that in the previous two years, more than 250 kidnappers of various nationalities were arrested. More than 20 businessmen were rescued. Six students who were also victims of kidnapping were rescued by police during this period.

