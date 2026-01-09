Ethiopian national appears in court on 12 kidnapping charges

A 47-year-old Ethiopian national, Mantesnot Lendido Erisado, appeared in the Booysens Magistrates’ Court on charges of kidnapping.

Erisado faces 12 counts of kidnapping and an additional charge of failing to stop when instructed to do so by police.

The case was postponed to January 12, 2026, to allow the accused time to secure legal representation and to make provision for a possible bail application.

Earlier report mentioned 12 teenagers

The accused was arrested following reports of a group of half-naked Ethiopian nationals, aged between 20 and 30, who were seen walking through the streets of Mulbarton on January 6, 2026.

Initially, it was reported that the half-naked Ethiopian nationals were teenagers.

Police investigations later revealed that two more victims had allegedly been transported by the accused in a vehicle.

Law enforcement officers subsequently intercepted the vehicle. But the accused allegedly fled the scene, leading to a high-speed chase that ended in his arrest.

Nabbed in a high-speed chase in Joburg streets

“The vehicle was later spotted and intercepted. But the driver fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase,” said Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The operation was a joint effort involving Fox Security, JMPD, SAPS Mondeor and the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, specifically the trafficking in persons section.

Mogale said the coordinated response was crucial.

“This arrest and rescue highlight the importance of multi-disciplinary cooperation in the fight against trafficking in persons,” she said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane also confirmed the matter. She said the NPA remains committed to prosecuting crimes of this nature in order to protect vulnerable individuals. To also ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

