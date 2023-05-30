Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure

Acclaimed broadcaster, author, journalist and political commentator Eusebius McKaiser has died after a suspected epileptic seizure.

The 44-year-old former Sunday World columnist was well-known for writing thought-provoking columns. His death was confirmed by his manager Jackie Strydom, who told the media that McKaiser was going about his day without any hint of illness.

“It all happened so quickly. His partner Nduduzo Nyanda is already at the mortuary with his family,” said Strydom.

McKaiser was born in Grahamstown to a family of little means. He first enrolled at Rhodes University in 1997 to study towards a BA in law and philosophy, an honours and then a Masters in Philosophy, both with distinction.

His biography on the Rhodes University website shows that he was a political activist and an associate political and social analyst at the Wits Centre for Ethics, where he participated in research that examined the relationship between civil society and the state in the policy arena, particularly in the light of the changing post-Polokwane political landscape.

Previously, he was an associate at leading international management consulting firm McKinsey&Co.

He also worked in areas ranging from climate change to organisation and operational efficiency studies in state-owned enterprises, and has helped develop a firm perspective on global demand forecasts for certain commodities.

He regularly briefed corporate clients including investment houses on political risk assessments of the South African political environment.

