A political storm is brewing in the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture as MP Leah Potgieter, of the DA, has accused minister Gayton McKenzie of turning a blind eye to serious irregularities in the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) funding scheme – a programme already mired in allegations of corruption, political interference and poor oversight.

Potgieter questioned the minister on what measures were applied before approving funding to deregistered or non-compliant companies, including entities linked to executives of the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA).

Her inquiry follows McKenzie’s own previous remarks branding CCIFSA a “criminal organisation” and his public commitment to eradicate corruption within the arts and culture sector.

Panel had ‘no clear selection criteria’

Potgieter also pressed McKenzie on allegations that the MGE adjudication panel lacked clear selection criteria, failed to follow conflict-of-interest protocols, and included individuals affiliated with a political party, a development she said could have compromised the integrity of the funding process and advanced certain applicants unfairly.

But McKenzie defended the department’s procedures, describing the MGE funding process as “highly time-sensitive” and designed to handle a large volume of applications efficiently.

“Initially, the application verification only confirms that all required documents have been submitted without an in-depth content check, considering the time sensitivity. After recommended applications are approved for funding, a more elaborate process is initiated to fully verify the applicant, their organisation, and details of directors in the organisation.”

‘Claims are allegations not facts’

He insisted that all guidelines and protocols were followed and dismissed the claims of bias or misconduct as allegations, not facts.

“The panelists brought a range of diverse expertise and experience to the process. Their profiles have already been provided to you in reply to an earlier question,” McKenzie said.

“If you have evidence of any applicant benefiting from MGE due to any conflict of interest, it may be time for you to bring this to light with specific details instead of alluding to vague allegations.”