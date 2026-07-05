‘Every setback is a setup for a comeback’

Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube has been bringing characters from screenplays to life on stage, television and the big screen for more than forty years. Over that period, the thespian has evolved into one of the most well-known and esteemed performers in the country.

Maake kaNcube’s breakout television role was his portrayal of Archie Moroka on Generations, the soap opera set against the backdrop of the fiercely competitive advertising industry. The show’s debut in 1993 transformed the representation of African people on local television.

A disruptor of its time, Generations made black people see themselves in a different light, just as the country’s political landscape was changing.

Long before the fame, however, Maake kaNcube’s first lessons in acting came from home. His late uncle, actor Kenny Majozi, introduced him to performance, while his father, former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Joseph Skhehla Ncube, instilled discipline and excellence.

The thespian later found inspiration in the late Gibson Kente, the playwright, composer, director and producer who was known as the Father of Black Theatre.

Another important figure in his decades-long career was renowned theatre director Barney Simon, whom he describes as a mentor and father figure.

“Working alongside him transformed me,” he says. “His essence still reverberates in the corridors of my innermost thoughts.”

For Maake kaNcube, who celebrates exactly 50 years since he began his journey in the arts, the year 1976 represents his professional and political awakening. This period marked the emergence of his passion for storytelling and the awakening of his

political consciousness, as young people began to stand up against the apartheid regime.

“Forty-five years as a professional, plus five years as an amateur, is a long time to remain active in any profession, especially one as demanding and unpredictable as the performing arts. The overwhelming emotion is gratitude,” he said.

Like many other long careers, Maake kaNcube’s has not been without setbacks. However, he credits faith, discipline and perseverance for helping him navigate difficult times. “Every setback is a setup for a comeback.”

His stance is that veterans have a duty to pass on their knowledge. The veteran actor makes time to mentor emerging talent and often encourages young performers to prioritise their craft over instant fame. “Experience should never retire with us,” he said. “It should be transferred so that our storytelling heritage continues to grow.

“I would like to be remembered as someone who served the craft with integrity and passion,” he says. “Most importantly, I hope they remember that I used whatever influence I had to open doors for others and to help preserve South African storytelling.”

Maake kaNcube says theatre remains his true love. So as part of celebrations of his 45 years as a professional actor, Maake kaNcube is planning a theatre production centred on Archie Moroka, revisiting one of South Africa’s most beloved television characters.

“The challenge is now ensuring that growth translates into sustainable careers and ownership opportunities for South African creatives.”