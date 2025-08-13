Evicted Germiston families spending cold nights on the street

Families evicted from Pharoe Park properties in Germiston are spending cold nights on the streets, surrounded by scattered beds, fridges, and clothes. The evictions, carried out by the City of Ekurhuleni, followed allegations of illegal occupation by residents who claim they were promised ownership of the properties.

Winnie Monama, a resident and committee member of Pharoe Park residents, said families have lived in the properties for over a decade and were promised to gain ownership after five years.

Victims cry broken promises

“Then they wanted to change the rules after they introduced a new CEO. That’s where the problem began,” Monama told Sunday World.

As the cold Johannesburg nights persist, the evicted families of Pharoe Park face an uncertain future. Their belongings are still scattered and their hopes of returning home fading.

“We told them we were not in agreement with whatever they were proposing. So they started by blocking our electricity. What’s more painful is that we are called illegal occupants, but we have lease agreements.”

Monama alleged that government employees, including nurses, teachers, and police officers, lived in the properties without paying rent to the city.

“It’s not a new thing that we live with nurses, teachers, and police officers here. Because of this corrupt government, we lived with them here. They’re directing whatever agenda they have at the wrong people. It’s government employees that do not belong here,” she said.

Evicted families in distress

The evictions have left families in distress, with many losing personal belongings.

“When these people came here yesterday, they were not negotiating. They took our belongings to throw them at some park we don’t know,” Monama said.

“We are frustrated because we are parents. Sleeping on the street with children is not normal. But we had to sleep with them here yesterday, and today they missed school.”

Another resident, who requested anonymity, shared her heartbreak. She is a mother of three boys born and raised in the properties.

“When things were going well for me, I paid rent, but as the years went by, I struggled and stopped. Now my children, the one place they knew as home, has been taken away from me,” she said.

She braved the chilly night but sent her children to sleep in a church hall three streets away.

“We don’t have food, and our phones are flat because we don’t have access to electricity. Our homes are blocked; they left security guards there,” she added.

The evicted families received some relief from good Samaritans who donated money for food.

Municipality stands firm

“We ate bread and potato chips after a group of good Samaritans donated money for us to eat. But that’s still not enough because there are a lot of people here. It’s families,” the anonymous resident said.

Ekurhuleni Human Settlements MMC Kgopelo Hollo defended the evictions.

“Our records are clear. That is why there are people who remained behind because they have been paying. If they were paying, then they were not paying to the city. They were paying to someone else, and they do not want to disclose them.

“We have successfully evicted 80% of people who have not been paying rent. All those who are paying remained.”

