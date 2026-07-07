Evidence against general Khan to continue behind closed doors 

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Police Corruption on Monday heard that portions of evidence relating to Major General Feroz Khan will continue incamera and in the absence of both Khan and his legal representatives.

Khan’s legal team informed the commission that they will not be available on Tuesday as they have other commitments.

The application for the closed session was granted by the commission’s chairperson, retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who ruled that the confidentiality of certain evidence was necessary to avoid prejudicing ongoing investigations and to protect sensitive information.

Before the commission could move into the closed proceedings on Tuesday, evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson briefly outlined the evidence that can be heard in public.

Chaskalson told the commission that the evidence concerns the alleged relationship between Khan, tobacco executive Mohammed Sayed, and the late Wiandre Pretorius.

Messages take centre stage

The commission viewed a series of WhatsApp messages, photographs, videos and voice notes exchanged during 2021.

According to Chaskalson, the communications form part of the commission’s investigation into alleged links between the individuals and activities under scrutiny. The commission did not display several of the exhibits publicly because of their sensitive nature and the potential impact on ongoing investigations.

Among the exhibits were messages exchanged in January, May and June 2021, as well as photographs and videos that the commission heard would be examined in greater detail during the closed proceedings.

Chaskalson said the commission would consider the communications alongside witness testimony to establish the nature of the relationship between the parties.

“There are videos and pictures where unbranded cars with blue lights were sent to General Khan, Mr Pretorius was standing next to one car. And General Khan’s comment was ‘looking sharp’,” said Chaskalson.

He added that that Khan informed Sayed that Pretorious had a cigarette bust in Benoni.

“This is a crime intelligence general, speaking to a tobacco executive about a cigarette bust that happened in Benoni,” he added.

Pretorius, a former police reservist and police informer, was later killed after giving evidence before the commission. He had also been accused of involvement in the 2022 torture and murder of Emmanuel Mbense, allegations that formed part of broader investigations into organised criminal activity and alleged police corruption.

The commission is expected to continue hearing confidential evidence relating to Khan in closed session before resuming public proceedings at a later stage.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content