Ex-ANC chairperson in Mpumalanga Amos Mahlalela takes charge of tourism agency

Former ANC chairperson in Mpumalanga and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Amos “Fish” Mahlalela, has been installed to lead the provincial tourism authority following the lapse of the previous board’s term of office.

Conspicuously a no-nonsense man, Mahlalela’s appointment as interim chairperson of the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) marks the return of a political heavyweight with decades of governance experience to a strategic entity crucial to job creation and economic revival.

Economic development and tourism MEC Jesta Sidell announced Mahlalela’s appointment on Wednesday afternoon, emphasising that the agency plays a “pivotal role” in stimulating economic growth and lifting the province’s brand as a destination of choice.

The move comes after the term of the Victor Mashego-led board expired on August 31.

“The MTPA is very strategic and critical for the government in the pursuit of three main priorities of the seventh administration, which are to drive inclusive growth and job creation, reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living, and build a capable, ethical, and developmental state,” Sidell said.

She added that the swift appointment of Mahlalela and his interim board “should send a strong statement that we are committed to reviving the entity to its former glory”.

Mahlalela’s political career

Mahlalela’s political career spans both provincial and national stages. He served as MEC in multiple portfolios in Mpumalanga, including health and social development, safety and security, roads and transport, and culture, sport and recreation.

He later chaired the standing committee on public accounts in the provincial legislature before moving to parliament in 2014.

Between 2019 and 2024, Mahlalela served as deputy minister of tourism, where he became known for steering the sector through the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and repositioning the country on the global tourism map.

His return to Mpumalanga’s tourism agency is seen as a homecoming for a veteran politician whose grounding in governance and oversight is widely acknowledged.

The new interim board under his leadership includes Tholi Nkambule, Prof David Mabunda, Malinda Grimbeek, Sizile Ndlovu, Qondile Thabethe, Mzilikazi Khumalo, Sandile Nene, Mohita Latchminarin, Sister Monama, and Thembelihle Anawo.

Priorities for new leadership

Sidell outlined a firm set of priorities for the new leadership, including crafting a turnaround strategy with transparent financial systems, implementing forensic report recommendations, resolving the impasse over the Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains World Heritage Site, filling critical staff vacancies, and restoring morale among agency employees.

“We hold a view that it must be through this entity that, as a government, we are able to grow the economy and dismantle the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality. Therefore, we are not going to allow the entity to fail,” Sidell said.

She stressed that tourism remains one of Mpumalanga’s strongest economic assets and a vital driver of inclusive growth.

“Congratulations on your appointment as MTPA board members. I have confidence that you are equal to the task ahead,” she said, thanking the outgoing board for its stewardship.

For Mahlalela, the appointment is more than a provincial assignment; it is a continuation of a political journey that has seen him serve both the province and the nation.

Now, as interim chairperson of the MTPA, he faces the challenge of stabilising the agency and unlocking its potential to contribute meaningfully to the provincial and national economies.

