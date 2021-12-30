Ex Bafana Bafana player Maimane Phiri shot in Alexandra

Johannesburg- Former Bafana Bafana and Moroka Swallows star Maimane Phiri has been shot and badly wounded at his pub in Alexandra in 4th Avenue on Thursday evening.

According to sources who witnessed the shooting, it is alleged that the incident happened in full view of patrons and staff at the pub.

“This was not a robbery but a quarrel ensued between the gunman and Maimane. Maimane is extending his business and wanted to make it bigger but the gunman had issues with Maimane’s plans to extend the business. He had an altercation with Maimane and the other person, that is when he withdrew a gun and shot Maimane and the deceased. He later turned the gun on himself trying to take his own life,” said a source.

Another insider privy to the details said that they were all having fun at the pub when they heard gunshots from the gate of the joint.

“We all ran to different directions trying to hide. We heard another shot and when we go outside we saw three people lying on the ground and one of them was Maimane.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that Phiri was shot and taken to the hospital.

“We can confirm that Maimane Phiri and another person were shot at. The other person died on the scene while Phiri was taken to the hospital. He is seriously injured but stable. We can also confirm that the shooter also turned the hun on himself and got injured. The shooter is also in hospital. We are still investigating the cause of the shooting,” said Masondo.

Maimane also played in Turkey for Gençlerbirliği as well as Vanspor and Samsunspor. He started his career at Alexandra United and also played for Jomo Cosmos, Ajax Cape Town and Supersport United.

He played for the South Africa national soccer team and was in part of the squad that travelled to France for the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Lucky Maselesele who played for Kaizer Chiefs in his heyday was mauled by dogs and stoned to death in October this year.

Take a look at how some tweeps reacted to the alleged shooting incident below:

They shot Maimane Phiri in Alex 💔💔💔😭😭 — Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) December 30, 2021

Maimane Phiri Games are not only about football. They have a partnership with Boston College, which gives away bursaries worth R200 000 to underprivileged kids. Don't be selfish, suckers! 😠 — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) December 30, 2021

Speedy recovery to Maimane Phiri and condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. https://t.co/KhdsR0PXvi — Ntsako Shivambu (@ntsakosnr0) December 30, 2021

I hope and pray Maimane Phiri survives the shooting. 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Luu (@WasOnce_Skinny) December 30, 2021

My thoughts are with my brother #MaimanePhiri. The criminals who did this will be hunted and found. Law enforcement should move quick and fast

Get better bra wami. Sibiza nedlozi likuvikele.

Our condolences to those who passed near our soldier at 4th Ave, near Madala Hostel. pic.twitter.com/fIZN3BBEi2 — Israel Makoe Matseke-Zulu GP (@GP_MaOrange) December 30, 2021

We pray for Maimane Phiri 🙏🙏🙏 — Thulani Nombali (@ThulaniNombali) December 30, 2021

But why would you hurt Maimane Phiri? These thugs deserve death, all the Gom goons must hunt these pussies 😒 — M.G Mts… 🧢 (@Mdu_Gebisa) December 30, 2021

