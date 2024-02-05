Ex-Bafana star Thandani Ntshumayelo out on bail for assault

Former Bafana Bafana player and retired football star Thandani Ntshumayelo made a brief appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday before being released on bail.

Ntshumayelo, who was taken into custody on Saturday on charges of domestic violence, was granted R1 000 bail.

The former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United midfielder faces charges of assault under the Domestic Violence Act after his girlfriend opened a criminal case against him.

He is accused of striking his girlfriend with an open hand and hitting her against the wall. The case has been postponed to April 4 for further investigation.

Itumeleng Alice, Ntshumayelo’s girlfriend, declined to comment after the postponement of the criminal case.

Ban for testing positive for drugs

In 2016, Ntshumayelo was slapped with a four-year ban after he tested positive for drugs.

He entered a guilty plea, received a four-year ban, and the management at Orlando Pirates terminated his contract, causing his career to prematurely slow down.

Nevertheless, the prohibition was revoked following his successful appeal.

In June 2023, the former dribbling wizard made an announcement that he was hanging up his boots for good. He was 33 years old at the time.

“After careful consultation and lengthy consultation with my family, I’ve decided to officially announce my retirement from football with immediate effect,” he said in a statement that was released in June 2023.

“I feel privileged to have realised my dream of becoming a professional footballer.”

Ntshumayelo has played for the national team, SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Baroka, and Swallows.

A warrant of arrest issued for Gabuza

Meanwhile, Thamsanqa Gabuza, another former Orlando Pirates player, has an arrest warrant issued for him

This follows his non-attendance in court regarding a charge of intentionally causing damage to property.

The striker is scheduled to return to court on February 15 and give a justification for his absence.

Gabuza, who also played for SuperSport United as a striker, is currently plying his trade with Premier Soccer League club TS Galaxy. The 36-year-old is out on R3 000 bail.

