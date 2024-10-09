Ex-Bafana striker Alton Meiring’s ‘killer’ to apply for bail

Absalom Singo, 31, is scheduled to make a formal bail application at the Germiston magistrate’s court on Wednesday following the killing of former Bafana Bafana and Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Alton Meiring.

Singo is accused of killing Meiring, according to Phindi Mjonondwane, a regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority.

Meiring was fatally stabbed on September 29.

According to Mjonondwane, Singo appeared at the Germiston magistrate’s court for the first time last Tuesday, where his formal bail application was delayed.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the spokesperson for the Gauteng police, stated that Meiring was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston.

Meiring was 49 years old at the time of his fatal stabbing.

He had been stabbed on the right side of his chest. Masondo said Meiring was attacked after demanding his tools back from Singo.

He said Singo handed himself over to the police, who are investigating a case of murder.

Stab wound to the chest

“It is alleged that the deceased [Meiring] was at number 20 Paschandale Street in Germiston, and he went to the accused [Singo],” said Masondo.

“He demanded his tools from the accused, and it is alleged that the accused pushed him away from him as the accused was carrying a knife.

“The deceased was stabbed on his right side of the chest and was taken to Bertha Gxowa Hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival.

“The accused handed himself over to the police.”

A versatile player, Meiring represented both the South African junior national team and Bafana.

He played club football for the Cape Town Spurs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, Jomo Cosmos, Arrows, and Hellenic, among other Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams.

The retired football player was the coach of Lusa Africa Football Club at the time of his passing.

Condolences to the family

Last week, several PSL clubs sent messages of support to Meiring’s family after learning of his death.

Spurs wrote on their X account: “We are saddened by the loss of former Cape Town Spurs player and legend, Alton Meiring.