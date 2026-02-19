Ex-British prince Andrew arrested as Epstein-linked misconduct probe deepens

The United Kingdom’s disgraced former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has once again sprung into public scrutiny after his arrest on his birthday, following a multi-year criminal investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police confirmed that the 66-year-old from Norfolk was taken into custody on Thursday. They said searches were conducted at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.

UK police confirm arrest

“Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office. As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time,” police said.

Authorities stressed that they would not publicly identify the suspect.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active. So, care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation. This as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Despite police declining to name the suspect, the BBC and several other major international media outlets have identified Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as the man arrested. They cite senior sources and long-established reporting linking him to the matter under investigation.

Prince lost title after scandal broke

Andrew is referred to as an ex-prince after being stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages in 2022. He is also barred from using the style “His Royal Highness”. Thus effectively ending his life as a working royal. While he remains a member of the British royal family by birth, he no longer performs any official royal duties.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of years of intense scrutiny over his association with the late US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a scandal that has seen US President Donald Trump, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and former US president Bill Clinton being named in the recently released infamous Epstein files.

Most of the accused have denied any wrongdoing.

Public pressure around Andrew’s conduct intensified sharply in 2019 following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview. In the interview, he attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein. He also tried to respond to allegations by Virginia Giuffre that she had been trafficked to him as a teenager.

The interview was widely condemned. And is regarded as one of the most damaging media appearances by a senior royal in modern British history.

Saga dramatised in a TV series

That pivotal moment has since been dramatised in the Amazon Prime series A Very Royal Scandal. The series portrays how journalists painstakingly negotiated and secured the interview, and how sustained reporting placed Andrew under withering public and institutional pressure.

This series attracted controversy for a scene depicting the character based on Andrew. The character was naked in a bathroom. And it was a symbolic portrayal intended to show the stripping away of power, protection and privilege.

Critics accused the production of sensationalism. Supporters argued that it underscored how relentless journalism left a once-untouchable figure exposed.

Thames Valley Police said they will not be making any further statement at this stage. They confirmed that there will be no press conference or media interviews related to the investigation.

In UK law, an arrest requires police to have reasonable grounds to suspect an offence has taken place. And also reasonable grounds to believe it is necessary to arrest the person in question.

As the investigation unfolds, Andrew’s fall from palace corridors to police custody marks a dramatic moment in a saga where journalism, public outrage and legal accountability converge. With consequences now extending far beyond reputation.

