Ex-cop ‘Big Joe’ to stay in custody until month end

Mpumalanga’s “untouchable” former police officer-turned-criminal suspect, Joseph “Big Joe” Nyalunga, will remain in custody until the end of the month, pending a decision on his bail application.

His arrest earlier this week has not only intensified law enforcement’s concerns about his alleged criminal involvement but also shifted focus from his alleged wildlife poaching operations to the possession of explosives linked to ATM bombings.

Nyalunga appeared before the Calcutta magistrate’s court on Friday, where his case was postponed to October 30 for the magistrate’s decision on his bail application.

Legal troubles continue to mount

“Nyalunga applied for bail today, but the matter has been postponed to October 30 for the magistrate’s ruling on the bail application,” said Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala of the Hawks in Mpumalanga.

The former officer’s arrest on Tuesday marked a significant escalation in his legal troubles. Acting on intelligence, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, together with the K9 and explosives units, raided his business premises in Mkhuhlu, outside Hazyview.

Arms found hidden under scaffolding

Hidden beneath wooden scaffolding near a palisade fence, officers discovered electric detonators, blasting cartridges, and bullets for a rifle.

“During the search, three electric detonators, two superpower 90 blasting cartridges, and rifle ammunition were found hidden under the wooden scaffolding outside the workshop near the palisade fence. The accused was immediately arrested,” Tshabalala said.

Nyalunga is now facing charges under Section 6(1) of the Explosives Act and the Arms and Ammunition Act.

Tax evasion charge

This latest arrest adds to Nyalunga’s growing list of legal challenges. In July, Nyalunga, 60, his wife Dudu Alicia Mathumbu, 56, and their company, Mjingo Projects and Transport Services, appeared before the Nelspruit magistrate on charges of tax evasion.

The charges involve the alleged failure to submit personal tax returns from 2014 to 2023 and company income tax returns from 2015 to 2023, in violation of the Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011. The estimated tax evasion amounts to R13 million, and the couple was released on R1,000 bail each.

Nyalunga’s reputation as a key figure in the rhino-poaching underworld has grown over the years. He has been linked to a syndicate responsible for the slaughter of endangered wildlife and trafficking of rhino horns from the Kruger National Park.

Frozen alleged proceeds of crime

A search of his Thulamahashe residence in the early 2000s allegedly uncovered more than R5 million. In 2009, the Pretoria High Court issued a preservation of assets order against him, citing proceeds from unlawful activities.

The order prevents the disposal of assets including their use as collateral.

Bail ruling expected end of month

In addition to his alleged poaching-related activities, Nyalunga faces a murder charge from 2010. He is accused of killing Willy Shipalane, whose body was discovered in the Inyaka Dam near Bushbuckridge after years of investigation.

The outcome of the magistrate’s decision on October 30 will determine whether the man known as “Untouchable Joe” will once again walk free or remain in custody as his legal battles continue to unfold.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content