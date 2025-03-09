Ex-employee threatens to sue Moja Love for copyright violation 

A former Moja Love content producer is suing the channel’s owners for R10-million for alleged theft and unauthorised use of intellectual property.

Thabiso Makhetha has issued a cease and desist letter addressed to Aubrey Tau, Moja Love CEO, demanding that the channel cease all unauthorised use of material he claims is his intellectual property.

In a letter sent by Makhetha’s lawyers, Modise Wandile Attorneys, he claims that his work has been used, reproduced and distributed without his permission, which he believes constitutes a direct violation of the Copyright Act.

