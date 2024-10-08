Ex-Hlaudi Motsoeneng party councillor ‘takes his own life’

Former Maluti-A-Phofung local municipality chairperson of Municipal Public Account Committee (MPAC), Tumelo Thulo, has died

Thulo, who was a member of African Content Movement (ACM), a political party that was formed by the former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, is said to have taken his own life on Sunday morning in Qwaqwa.

According to insiders at the council and close friends, Thulo was experiencing challenges in his personal life.

Insiders claim that the 34-year-old councillor hanged himself with a rope in the house of his friend. The friend is also a councillor of Maluti-A-Phofung.

Lost his job, had challenges with his girlfriend

“Tumelo had personal problems with his girlfriend, whom he loved dearly. He never spoke much about his personal life. But what we know is that he was fighting a lot with his girlfriend. He would bottle up things without getting any help from anyone. …He preferred to deal with his own issues all by himself,” said a source.

Another insider claimed that he lost it when he allegedly noted that his girlfriend was cheating on him. The guy she was allegedly cheating with was from the same region.

“He had been there for the woman and supported her in everything. But after he lost his job as an MPAC chairperson, this became worse for him. He ended up staying at his friend’s home, trying to pick up the pieces. Thulo was hurt that the woman he loved betrayed him and he ended up taking his own life,” said a source.

He was recalled from his MPAC position by his party in July. This after being accused of allegedly not taking his job seriously. Despite his attempts to push the boundaries to get his work done.

He was replaced as an MPAC chairperson by the former ANC councillor, Mandla Tshabalala-Holley. The latter had defected to ACM.

Fell into deep depression after losing his job

Another source claimed that Thulo also fell into depression after losing his job. He was trying to get back on his feet, however, he ended up taking his own life.

Tshabalala, who is also a general secretary of ACM, confirmed that Thulo had died.

“We got permission from his father to speak. Indeed servant Tumelo Thulo had passed on,” said Tshabalala-Holley.

Motsoeneng, who is the leader of ACM, also conveyed his condolences to Thulo’s family, friends and party members.

“We have lost a brilliant youngster who had a bright future in politics and his work will forever be commendable. And we are grateful to have worked with him for our people at ACM,” said Motsoeneng.

