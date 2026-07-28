Ex-Idac boss can’t remember why PKTT was investigated

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson repeatedly told the Madlanga Commission Inquiry that she could not remember why her directorate investigated the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), despite evidence showing she personally authorised investigators to obtain records relating to the elite police unit.

The exchange unfolded during Johnson’s continued testimony on Tuesday as evidence leaders challenged her over apparent contradictions between her previous evidence and official Idac documents bearing her signature.

For months, Johnson has maintained that Idac never investigated the PKTT, a specialised KwaZulu-Natal police unit under the command of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

That position has formed part of her response to Mkhwanazi’s explosive July 6 2025 allegations, that elements within the criminal justice system were targeting the task team through questionable investigations.

Johnson authorised PKTT investigation

However, on Tuesday, the commission confronted Johnson with a Section 28 authorisation she had signed in April 2025, directing investigators and prosecutors to obtain documents specifically relating to the PKTT.

Under item six of the summons, Idac instructed investigators to obtain the “original documentary files and applications for promotions of the commanders and members of the Political Killings Task Team through deviation”.

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello said the document painted a different picture from Johnson’s repeated insistence that the task team itself had never been the subject of an Idac investigation.

“You were fully aware that Idac was looking into the PKTT,” Sello told Johnson.

“The PKTT was a subject of investigation or inquiry by Idac. You authorised a summons requesting records of promotions within the PKTT. On what basis? And why?”

Johnson appeared taken aback as she examined the document.

‘It is the first time I see it in the affidavit’

“When I look, it is exactly as I said yesterday and earlier. It is the first time that I see it in the affidavit,” she said.

“Given the detail of information that is in here, I would have been informed by one of the two investigators that they needed this.”

Sello was unconvinced.

“The PKTT was so divorced from what Idac was doing at the time,” he said.

“Who informed you that it was necessary to obtain those records? You must have discussed item six, the digging into the PKTT.”

Johnson paused for several seconds before responding.

She eventually suggested the records related to promotions but admitted she could not recall why investigators wanted information specifically concerning members of the Political Killings Task Team.

She attempted to link the request to the broader crime intelligence investigation that culminated in fraud charges against Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, Brigadier Dineo Mokwele and other senior officers.

Commission dissatisfied with Johnson’s explanation

The explanation failed to satisfy the commission.

Commissioner Advocate Sandile Khumalo said the summons suggested Idac’s interest extended beyond individual crime intelligence officials.

“What this means is that Idac was looking at the entire membership of the PKTT,” Khumalo said.

“The question is why? What was Idac’s interest in the PKTT?”

Johnson again failed to provide an answer.

The prolonged silence in the hearing room prompted the commission to adjourn for tea before the questioning resumed.

The exchange added to a growing list of difficult moments for Johnson before the Madlanga Commission.

Over the past week she has made a series of concessions, including that Idac lacked a mandate to investigate Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo on the original complaint, investigators solicited MP Fadiel Adams’ Section 27 affidavit, she applied the wrong legal test in authorising the investigation, gave incorrect information to Parliament, and apologised for describing Brigadier Mokwele’s appointment as a “token appointment.”

Johnson resigned as head of Idac earlier this week after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted her resignation.

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