Ex-Idols star accused of ordering hit on former fiancé

Ntando Mkhulise has lodged a formal complaint with the Portfolio Committee on Police and the Magistrate Commission, accusing law enforcement of failing to investigate multiple cases involving his ex-fiancée, former Idols SA contestant Nomalungelo Noxolo Khumalo.

At the centre of Mkhulise’s complaint is an alleged attempted murder plot, which he claims was orchestrated by Khumalo.

Mkhulise told Sunday World that he met Khumalo in June last year. And that their relationship quickly became serious.

“We started dating in June last year and since she was unemployed, she asked to stay with me. I agreed, and by December we were engaged. But things started falling apart as we started [arguing] over small issues,” he recalled.

Accused of violent episodes

In March this year, Mkhulise says a heated argument turned violent.

“She stabbed me in the chest and arm, burnt my clothes, damaged my car, and took my wallet with all my bank cards and ID,” he said.

Sunday World has seen photographs of the damaged vehicle.

Mkhulise added that Khumalo opened a case against him the next day, leading to his arrest. He was granted bail a few days later.

“When I got out, I discovered she had gone to my business premises and stole half of my furniture. I opened a case and submitted evidence, including the photos, but police never pursued it,” he said.

Weeks later, Mkhulise says he narrowly escaped death after being confronted by two unknown men outside his home.

Tipped off by hired hitmen

“I noticed a suspicious car parked near my gate. When I approached, one of the men told me they’d been sent by my ex-fiancée to kill me. They said they had been following me for two weeks but had decided not to go through with it,” he recalled.

Sunday World has listened to the audio recording, in which a man can be heard confirming the arranged hit.

“We’ve been sent by your girlfriend to kill you. We don’t know the full story but she told us that you fought with her, and now she wants you dead,” the men could be heard saying.

Mkhulise claims he handed the recording and a full statement to the police. But once again, the matter was ignored.

“Not only did they refuse to investigate, they tore up my statement and told me I had no case,” he alleged.

So far, Mkhulise says he has opened four criminal cases against Khumalo. These include theft, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), and malicious damage to property. However, none have been investigated.

Using connections to evade accountability

He also believes Khumalo’s father, a magistrate at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, is interfering in the matter.

“I’ve been attending court for a case she opened against me, but she’s never been arrested. Her siblings even sent me WhatsApp messages before court dates, telling me exactly what would happen. And it always turned out to be true,” he said.

One of the messages seen by Sunday World reads:

“Be ready for tomorrow. You’re going to prison, my dad made sure of it. You messed with the wrong family.”

Feeling unsafe and unheard, Mkhulise escalated the matter.

“I initially reported the issue to the KZN provincial office, but nothing happened. On Monday, November 10, I submitted a formal complaint to the Portfolio Committees on Police and Justice and Constitutional Development,” he said.

However, tragedy struck the next day.

“On Tuesday morning, November 11, just a day after I filed my complaint, I was shot in the leg outside my home. A bakkie pulled up and opened fire. I managed to run inside before collapsing on the floor. I’m now in ICU and I don’t know what to do as none of my cases have ever been attended to,” he said.

Khumalo’s legal representative, Mhleli Mhlaba, threatened to sue if the story gets published.

Lawyers threaten Sunday World

“This is a case of domestic violence and it is very serious. We need the media to back off, otherwise there will be consequences if the story gets published. We are even surprised that Mkhulise is talking to the media about this,” said Mhleli.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Xola Nqola, confirmed receipt of the complaint. He said it had been referred to the Magistrate Commission for further handling.

“We have referred all the complaints we received about magistrates’ misconduct to the commission,” said Nqola.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda told Sunday World:

“I will respond, but not now.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content