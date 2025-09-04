Ex-Ingonyama Trust CEO in hot water over R100k rent paid without board approval

The former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ingonyama Trust, Advocate Vela Mngwengwe, is in hot water following allegations that he approved the payment of almost R100, 000 rent for a senior employee without the approval of the board.

Mngwengwe allegedly paid the rental money on behalf of the chief financial officer (CFO), Siyamdumisa Vilakazi. This even though he knew that the trust does not pay for officials’ rent.

CFO’s accommodation

According to an internal report seen by Sunday World, he allegedly did this between August and September 2023.

At the time, Vilakazi had been seconded by the Department of Land Affairs and Rural Development. It was when Mngwengwe approved that R66, 000 be paid to Intaba Ridge for Vilakazi’s accommodation. In the following month, R33, 886, 78 was paid.

The current board says Mngwengwe flouted policies as he only sought the then board’s approval after he had already authorised the payments.

“It should be noted that these two transactions were processed by Mr Mngwengwe and Mr Vilakazi. And… without the consent of the board. Yet, the secondment of Mr Vilakazi to the Ingonyama Trust Board was an agreement between the Board and the Department. The Board should have been informed when the Department had not paid for Mr Vilakazi’s rental as per their agreement.

Trust money not refunded

“When the Department finalised the extension of the secondment, it paid all the due costs for secondment. However, Mr Vilakazi chose not to pay the Trust money back to its coffers to date. The said money totalling to R99, 886.78 ended up in Mr Vilakazi’s pockets.

“It goes without saying that this huge sum of money taken from the Trust coffers by the Senior Executives of the Trust who are expected to protect the monies of the Trust remain stolen by the two executives, Mr Mngwengwe and Mr Vilakazi,” reads the report.

The report recommended that Mngwengwe and Vilakazi be reported to the relevant authorities for theft. The said theft relates to the matter.

“The Board, Mr Mngwengwe and Mr Vilakazi must be reported to the relevant structures that will deal with the theft committed. All the monies paid unduly for the rental of Mr Vilakazi must be recovered and paid back to the Trust,” reads part of the recommendations.

Mngwengwe could not be located for comment. His cellphone was off for the entire day.

