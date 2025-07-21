Ex-KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube home, cars destroyed by fire

The family of the former premier of KwaZulu-Natal is devastated after her plush home in the suburb of Kloof in Durban was gutted by fire overnight.

The fire also damaged three cars belonging to Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who served as the premier of the province between August 2022 and May 2024.

It is not clear what caused the fire and the value of the assets the family of Dube-Ncube lost in the blaze.

A group of firefighters from eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services reportedly tried to save the house but were unsuccessful; thankfully, no one was hurt.

Cause of fire not known

A source expressed shock and said: “We don’t know what started the fire.

“What we know for now is that the entire home was burnt down, and her three cars, which were parked inside their garages, were burnt down.”

A video that was taken after the fire was contained shows one of the cars completely burnt and the entire roofing of the house having caved in.

Sunday World has attempted to contact Dube-Ncube regarding the incident, but she has not yet responded. We will include her comment as soon as we receive it.

Currently, Dube-Ncube serves on the ANC’s provincial task team, responsible for rebuilding the party in the province.

This is a developing story

