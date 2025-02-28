Ex-Limpopo court interpreter busted for fake jobs scheme

A former Limpopo court interpreter who was arrested for fraud this week has been remanded in police custody.



Mahlako Charmaine Nchabeleng (39) appeared briefly in the Thabamoopo magistrate’s court in Lebowakgomo on Thursday.



She was arrested for alleged fraud amounting to more than R250 000.



Nchabeleng was reportedly, during 2019 and 2020, employed as an interpreter at Thabamoopo magistrate’s court in Lebowakgomo.

It was during this time that she allegedly scammed unsuspecting victims of large sums of money by promising them employment as casual workers.

She is alleged to have targeted people from the villages in Ga-Mphahlele, of whom she was aware of their desperate plight to find jobs.

Nchabeleng allegedly instructed desperate job seekers to deposit a substantial amount of money into her personal account to speed up the employment process.

R250 000 paid into accused account

According to the police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Stephen Thakeng, during the transactions, R250 000 was deposited into her account, but the depositors were never employed.

“Some of her victims then went to the department of justice [in the province] where she was working and reported the matter,” Thakeng said.

“A case of fraud was opened at a local police station in June 2023, and the matter was later transferred to the Limpopo provincial commercial crime unit for further investigations.

“Intensive police investigations were conducted and subsequently led to the nabbing of a 39-year-old female suspect at the Seshego policing area on 26 February.”

One of Nchabeleng’s victims, Mariah Noko, said she met her at a funeral in Seleteng village, Ga-Mphahlele, in December 2019, and a conversation ensued about unemployment.

Noko said Nchabeleng told her that she has connections in the department and she could make plans for her.

“I was so excited that day because I have been looking for a job without any success. At the moment, I am on a public works programme under the Lepelle Nkumpi local municipality,” Noko said.

“Mahlako [Nchabeleng] promised me that it only takes money to get a job at her workplace. She ordered me to pay R5 000, and she will fast-track the process.

“Out of desperation, I borrowed money from friends and relatives, and the money was paid.”

Case back on the roll on March 7

Noko said she became anxious when Nchabeleng started avoiding her calls.

“I didn’t know where her home was, so I decided to go to her workplace. She told me to be patient, but I eventually lost that patience. I then realised that I was not the only person who was scammed.

“Together with two other women from our neighbourhood, we enquired about the vacancies at the department, and we were told that there were no such vacancies.

“That was when her employers knew about her illegal activities and took action against her,” Noko said.



Nchabeleng will return to court for a formal bail application on March 7 while police investigations continue.

