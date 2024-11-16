Ex-Malaika lead singer Tshedi Mholo bags paralegal qualification

Former Malaika lead singer Tshedi Mholo is a new graduate. Mholo recently graduated from the University of Cape Town with a paralegal qualification. The news was shared by Mholo on her Instagram page.

“Serve them chilled 7 to us my Luwellens. BA (ED)—University of the North West. Music Business—Boston City Campus (@Samro) Paralegal Practitioner Course—University of Cape Town Baa peinelwa,” she wrote.

She told Sunday World that she was studying paralegal studies.

Five months course

“This was a five-month course, and it was hectic. I was writing and submitting assignments every week. And I spent about R18, 000 for this course, and it was worth it. All the classes were online, it wasn’t easy because I had to sacrifice a lot. I had to juggle between gigs and books. And I’m glad that my hard work paid off,” she said.

She said her next goal was getting a law degree.

“I’ve been empowering myself through education, and I’m not done. My next goal is to study law. I know it’s going to be hectic, but I’m ready. The only problem is money. I have two kids who will be going to tertiary soon. This means I’ve got to take a break and let them study first. Once they’re done, I can pursue my dreams,” she said.

“But if I make enough money from gigs, we can all study,” she continued.

This is her third qualification.

“I have a Bachelor of Education from North West University, I majored in arts. And I completed this degree in 2000.

“I became a teacher for a few years but decided to quit. Then I pursued music. In 2022, I studied music throughout Boston College. Samro paid for the fees. Even then it was difficult because I was travelling a lot, but I made time for my books,” she said.

Wants a law degree

She said she is still doing music.

“It’s public knowledge that I’m no longer a member of Malaika group. But when I’m booked, I still perform the same songs that I used to perform with the Malaika band. I’m still within my rights to perform them because I also wrote them,” she said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content