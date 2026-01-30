Ex-Minister Malusi Gigaba’s court matter moved to Joburg High Court

Former minister Dr Malusi Gigaba appeared in court on Friday as his matter was formally transferred to the Johannesburg High Court, where it will proceed under the court’s supervision.

The case was postponed to February 19 2026, which will mark the next appearance. Legal representatives have emphasised that the proceedings on Thursday were purely procedural and did not amount to a trial.

In a statement issued after court, Gigaba’s attorney, Nicholas Kourie of Ian Levitt Attorneys, said the High Court would now manage the matter, including all pre-trial processes.

Not a trial, just procedure

“Today’s proceedings were procedural in nature. The matter has been transferred to the Johannesburg High Court, where it will be dealt with in the ordinary course. This is not a trial,” said Kourie.

It is not clear what the matter is about, or if it is related to Gigaba’s earlier court cases. However, his lawyers would only state that this is not a trial, adding that it’s only a procedure.

Kourie added that the High Court would oversee various ancillary pre-trial matters. These include representations, requests for further particulars and other related issues.

Gigaba’s legal team also reiterated that the former minister was not arrested and did not bring a bail application. They confirmed that he was remanded on warning, unlike some of his co-accused.

The appearance formed part of the normal pre-trial management of the matter. And it will not involve the entering of a plea, the leading of evidence, or any ruling on guilt.

Gigaba was not arrested but was served with a J175 summons in early November 2025. They confirmed that no indictment had been issued and the matter has not yet been enrolled for trial.

Maintains his innocence

The statement further stressed that Gigaba maintains his innocence and continues to respect the authority of the court. “He will address the matter fully in the appropriate forum and at the appropriate stage of the court process,” the statement read.

The defence expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved through due legal process. They added: “Facts will prevail.”

