Ex-Minister Naledi Pandor takes up new academic role at UP

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, has congratulated former Cabinet Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, on her recent appointment as an Honorary Professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of Pretoria (UP).

Nkabane said this achievement is a fitting recognition of Pandor’s extensive contributions to the South African higher education sector, having served admirably as the Minister of Education; Science and Technology; Higher Education and Training; and more recently, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

Nkabane noted Pandor’s significant contribution to reconfiguring the South African higher education landscape in the post-apartheid era. Ensuring that the restructuring of the higher education sector serves South Africans. This irrespective of race, gender, and other forms of exclusion.

Visionary leadership

The minister also noted Pandor’s visionary leadership in promoting social justice and equality through progressive policies.

“South Africa has positioned itself at the forefront of science, technology, and innovation. This is thanks to the solid foundation laid by Dr Pandor. Her unwavering commitment to building an inclusive and coordinated higher education sector is commendable,” Nkabane said in a statement.

She said the University of Pretoria had made an excellent and befitting appointment. Pandor’s knowledge and passion for transformation will “undoubtedly enrich the university and the broader higher education community”, she said.

Academic achievements

“Her academic achievements, including her doctoral research on transformation in the South African higher education context, reflect her deep commitment to shaping a progressive and inclusive sector.”

Nkabane further expressed her personal admiration for Pandor.

“It is an honour to stand on the shoulders of giants like Dr Pandor, whose mentorship and guidance continue to inspire me.”

“I consider her a mentor, mother, and a constant source of wisdom. This as we navigate the challenges facing our higher education system. Her contribution to the sector is invaluable. And I wish her every success in this exciting new chapter.

“The Department of Higher Education and Training wishes Dr Pandor well in her new role. And it looks forward to the positive impact she will continue to make within the higher education space.”

Contribution to development

Meanwhile, University Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Francis Petersen, said Pandor joins UP’s Centre for the Advancement of Sustainable Higher Education Futures. There she will contribute without remuneration to research, and student and staff development.

Speaking at a recent event held at UP’s Hatfield campus to welcome Pandor, Petersen said Pandor is a leader whose impact on education, policy and innovation, and whose unwavering commitment to advancing higher education and sustainable development, aligns perfectly with the mission of the centre.

“It is truly a privilege to have someone of her calibre joining our academic network in this esteemed role.”

External peer-review process

Petersen highlighted that Pandor’s appointment followed an external peer-review process. And it was vetted by the Senior Appointments Committee of the UP Senate. The university’s Registrar issued a formal note confirming that Professor Pandor is permitted to use the title of “Professor”.

Pandor received a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Education from UP in 2019. This after completing her doctoral thesis, titled “The contested meaning of transformation in higher education in post-apartheid South Africa”.

“Her passion for education stems from her background as a teacher and a lifelong curiosity about the field. Through her research, Prof Pandor explored the vast and rewarding landscape in education. While acquiring academic and research skills,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Excellent leader with strong ethical values

He added that the honorary professorship was a testament. Not only to Pandor’s academic abilities and remarkable contributions to transformation. But also to her excellence as a leader with strong ethical values.

“Balancing the responsibilities of a Cabinet Minister and PhD student was no easy task. She meticulously planned her schedule. And she dedicated every available moment outside work and politics to her studies. Even reducing her public engagements. Despite the challenges, she remained committed to her academic goals,” Petersen said.

