Ex-minister Pandor denies Malema’s VBS bond allegations

Defending herself against allegations made by EFF leader Julius Malema, former minister of international relations and cooperation Naledi Pandor has refuted claims that she received a bond for her home from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Pandor stated that there is no truth to Malema’s claims in a media statement that was made public on Wednesday.

Pandor urged Malema to openly provide proof for his assertions. If he does not, she demands that he publicly apologise for lying about her.

Malema made the statements on Tuesday night during an interview with radio and television host Clement Manyathela for the SABC News programme Face the Nation.

Malema’s dishonesty disappoints me.

“Upon returning from an overseas trip this morning, I was informed of a baseless claim made by Mr Julius Malema on SABC last night, alleging that I received a bond for my house from VBS,” said Pandor.

“I unequivocally deny ever receiving such a bond and challenge Mr Malema to publicly present the evidence supporting this falsehood.

“Should he fail to do so, I demand a public apology for not only lying about me but also tarnishing my reputation.

“As a leader of a political party represented in parliament, I am deeply disappointed by Mr Malema’s dishonesty. It is appalling that he would resort to such low tactics in an attempt to damage my good name.”

During the interview, Manyathela asked Malema if he received any money from VBS Bank or its clients.

Malema said he did not receive any money from the VBS nor its subsidiaries and clients.

Manyathela then asked about the loan that Brian Shivambu, the younger brother of former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, received from the mutual bank.

Zuma paid back the money

“People are being held accountable. When I heard he [Brian] is paying back the money, that is part of being held accountable,” Malema said.

“[Jacob] Zuma paid back the money. Zuma also paid the VBS if he did. A bond, which he got. Naledi Pandor was also in the VBS bond or something.

“Yes, she was there. They are your darlings; you will never know their names. You know the names of those you do not like to demonstrate there is no principle.

“Many names, a lot of names are there [in the VBS Mutual Bank payments]. This [VBS Mutual Bank payments] is just used to blackmail people.

“When they try to speak, they will say we will release this about you.”