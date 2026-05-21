Ex-Mpumalanga lawyer to appear in court for ‘stealing’ R2m from grieving clients

A former Mpumalanga legal practitioner accused of allegedly feasting on the finances of grieving and vulnerable clients is expected to appear before the White River Magistrate’s Court on Friday after Hawks investigators hauled her in over claims she unlawfully pocketed more than R2-million.

The 43-year-old former attorney handed herself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Nelspruit on Thursday accompanied by her lawyer, ending a lengthy probe into allegations stretching from 2018 to 2021.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the woman was arrested on charges of theft and contravention of the Legal Practice Act after investigators uncovered alleged irregularities involving multiple complainants.

“The accused handed herself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Nelspruit on Thursday, 21 May 2026, accompanied by her legal representative,” Nkosi said.

According to the Hawks, the woman allegedly siphoned money from clients in matters linked to death, divorce and trust accounts, turning legal protection into alleged financial predation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly unlawfully benefited more than R2-million from three clients,” Nkosi said.

Investigators claim she unlawfully benefited R1 634 190.02 from one complainant in a matter involving a deceased son, while another complainant allegedly lost R452 513.75 in a separate matter involving a deceased wife.

Nkosi said investigators also uncovered alleged trust account abuse in a divorce matter.

“She further allegedly misappropriated funds from a trust account in a divorce matter, resulting in an actual loss of R116 927 suffered by another complainant,” Nkosi said.

The suspect, who allegedly no longer practises law, is now employed as an administration officer at her father’s funeral parlour company.

Nkosi confirmed the arrest followed what the Hawks described as an extensive investigation by commercial crimes detectives.

“She was arrested shortly after a warrant of arrest was issued and executed against her following an extensive investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Nelspruit,” he said.

Her arrest comes amid mounting national concern over rogue legal practitioners accused of treating trust accounts like personal ATM machines while clients battle tragedy, injury claims, divorces and property disputes.

The Democratic Alliance recently claimed there are more than 560 open trust fund theft cases nationally involving about R1.4-billion allegedly stolen from clients by legal practitioners.

The party further alleged that only a fraction of implicated attorneys have been successfully prosecuted over the past several years, despite repeated complaints involving Road Accident Fund payouts, deceased estates and property transactions.

In one recent matter, former Durban attorney Langelihle Dube was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after being convicted of stealing millions from clients, including money meant for an injured child.

Another attorney, Ashley Youngman, was struck off the roll after numerous complaints linked to property transactions and missing client funds.

Mpumalanga Hawks provincial head Major General Nico Gerber welcomed the arrest.

“Our team will continue to work without fear or favour, regardless of a person’s position in society. We remain committed to rendering professional service to all victims of crime,” Gerber said.

The case is expected to shine another spotlight on growing fears that some South Africans are being financially destroyed not by criminals in dark alleys, but by professionals trusted with grief settlements, divorce funds and the final financial traces of loved ones.

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