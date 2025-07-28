Ex-municipal manager implicated in Sindiso Magaqa’s murder arrested

The former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested for his involvement in the killing of Sindiso Magaqa.

Zweliphansi Skosana was arrested on Monday, and he has been transferred to Umzikhulu, where he will appear in court on Tuesday.

Skosana, the late Mluleki Ndobe, and eThekwini municipality communications manager Mdu Ncalane were recently named in the confession by Sbusiso Ncengwa as having had a hand in the killing.

Ncengwa recently made a full confession before the Pietermaritzburg High Court, alleging that Skosana and Ndobe financed the hit.

Ncengwa was then sentenced to 25 years behind bars after the court accepted his full confession and said it will help the state in the ongoing case.

This is a developing story.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content