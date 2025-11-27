Ex-NPA head Menzi Simelane shortlisted to replace Shamila Batohi

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisory panel for the selection of the next national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) has identified six candidates who will be interviewed for the top National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) job.

The panel, chaired by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, identified former NPA head Adv. Menzi Simelane, former NPA investigative directorate head Adv. Hermione Cronje, and current NPA investigative directorate against corruption unit head Adv. Andrea Johnson for interviews for the position.

The other three persons shortlisted for the interviews are the director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape, Adv. Nicolette Astraid Bell, the deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape, Adv. Adrian Carl Mopp; and Adv. Xolisile Jennifer Khanyile, who currently serves as the chairperson of the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime.

End of Batohi’s term approaches

In October, Ramaphosa established a panel to select the next NDPP since the term of current NPA boss Shamila Batohi comes to an end in January.

Kubayi’s spokesperson, Terrence Manase, said the panel met on Tuesday to finalise the screening of nominated candidates for the position of NDPP.

“The sitting follows last week’s resolution by the panel to extend the recruitment process to broaden the pool of potential candidates.

“Through the Legal Practice Council, a call was issued to all law bodies to assist in widening the scope of nominations, with submissions invited until November 24, 2025.

“In this regard, the panel met, and during the meeting, the panel considered a total of 32 applications and identified six candidates who met the minimum requirements,” said Manase.

Kubayi chairs the panel

Manase stated that they will inform the six candidates about the interview arrangements in due course.

“And in line with the principles of transparency and openness, the panel invites comments from interested persons and institutions on the suitability or otherwise of the candidates identified for interviews,” said Manase.

He said submissions may be sent to the panel secretariat at NDPPpanel@justice.gov.za by no later than December 5.

“The panel is still targeting December 10-11, 2025, for the interview process.”

The panel comprises Kubayi (chairperson), chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission Andrew Nissen, chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, Auditor-General of South Africa Tsakani Maluleke, chairperson of the Public Service Commission Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, president of the Black Lawyers Association Nkosana Mvundlela, and representative from the National Association of Democratic Lawyers Machini Motloung.

