Ex-prison official gets hefty fine for corruption

Clement Raphalani, the deputy director at Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre, has been sentenced to a fine of R100 000 or 10 years in jail.

The 57-year-old Raphalani was found guilty of 25 counts of fraud and corruption by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

The same court also found him guilty of additional corruption charges at the correctional facility and fined him R70 000 or eight years behind bars.

Raphalani was the correctional facility’s procurement officer. He is accused of bridging a tender process by awarding a R2.7-million contract to Pengson Manufacturing and Distribution, owned by Editha Pengson.

The court declared the tender irregular and in contravention of the Tenders Act.

Co-accused Clemenson Carriers was also found guilty of corruption and fined R150 000.

“Raphalalani and his co-accused, who included three juristic persons – Clemenson Carriers, Penson Manufacturing, and Vhalenda Zwashu – were arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigating team in December 2018,” said Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke.

“The accused, Raphalalani, was previously convicted for corruption that also involved the facility and ordered to pay back R569 500 by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, while Clemenson Carriers was ordered to pay back R369 380.”

It is believed that the correctional facility suffered a loss of R18-million due to fraudulent activities. Maluleke said the other accused and juristic persons are yet to be sentenced.

