Ex-Sars boss Oupa Magashula dies after ‘extended’ stay in hospital

Former SARS commissioner Oupa Magashula has died following a long illness. Magashula was aged 63.

Magashula’s passing was confirmed by his family on Thursday morning.

Though the family stated that Magashula had been in hospital for a long time, they did not delve into specificities on his illness.

“It is with profound sadness that the Magashula family announces the passing of Oupa Magashula, former commissioner of the South African Revenue Service.

“He passed away late on 3 December 2025 after a long illness and an extended period of hospitalisation.

Serving with distinction

“Oupa served South Africa with distinction in both the private and public sectors, including senior roles at Telkom and South African Breweries, and later as commissioner of SARS, during a pivotal period in the young democracy,” said the family in a media statement.

“Following his public service, he continued contributing to national development through various business and leadership roles.

The family said Magashula would be remembered for his humility, warmth, and unwavering commitment to South Africa and its people.

“He was a devoted husband, father, brother, colleague, and friend whose generosity of spirit touched countless lives. He was 63 years old.

“The family asks that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. Funeral details will be communicated in due course,” said the family.

Toppled by scandal

Magashula resigned as the SARS boss on July 12 2013 following a fact-finding inquiry into allegations that he offered a chartered accountant job at the institution.

This came after media reports based on a telephone conversation during which Magashula was recorded in conversation which was facilitated by Timothy Marimuthu whom was reportedly had an alleged influence over Magashula.

The inquiry, established by then finance minister Pravin, who is also late, found that Magashula’s conduct placed the reputation and credibility of SARS at risk.

He was found to be much less frank with the committee than the committee would have expected of the person who had the integrity essential to his position.

Thee inquiry also found that he caused Gordhan to make an incorrect statement to the public with regards to the CA’s CV not having been sent to SARS.

“An interview had been arranged, but the CA cancelled because she preferred a job based in Durban, which did not meet SARS’ requirements,” said the report.

It was also found that Magashula interacted with Marimuthu more times than he had initially admitted to the Gordhan and the committee.

Magashula had told the Gordhan and the committee (during his first appearance before it) that he had had no further communication with the CA. “It later transpired that she had sent five emails to the commissioner’s private SARS email address,” reads the report.

The report found that Magashula had not committed a crime.

