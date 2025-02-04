Ex-state security minister Bongani Bongo out on R5 000 bail

Bongani Thomas Bongo, the former state security minister, was released on R5 000 bail after appearing in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

He made an appearance following his arrest on suspicion of corruption earlier on Tuesday by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale confirmed that the case has been rescheduled for March 4.

Bongo allegedly approached a member of the then portfolio committee on public enterprises at the time in an effort to stop an upcoming session where the Eskom board was supposed to be held accountable.

“It is reported that from September to October 2017, the accused approached a member of the then portfolio committee on public enterprises to allegedly arrange a meeting to prevent the next sitting where the Eskom board was to account,” said Mogale.

“Eventually, the suspect secured the meeting wherein he indicated that the committee sitting with the Eskom board cannot proceed as planned and indicated that it was possible if the member named his price [gratification].”

Code of ethics

She emphasised that although Bongo was sworn in as a member of the executive and cabinet as the minister of state security, he was no longer a member of parliament [MP].

“All MP’s are bound by the code of ethics and all other ethical and other obligations and duties arising from the constitution, the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislature Act, No. 4 of 2004, and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004,” said Mogale.

Hawks’ national head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, reiterated the organisation’s resolve to combat corruption.

Lebeya also urged the prosecution to make sure that justice is done for the South African people and praised the serious corruption investigation team.

“The directorate will continue to execute its mandate without fear, favour, or prejudice,” said Lebeya.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content