Ex-Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s son’s case postponed for sentencing

The criminal case of Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, has been postponed to April 29.

In the previous court appearance last Friday, Bellarmine pleaded guilty to charges including pointing a firearm and violating South Africa’s immigration laws following a shooting incident that left a young gardener hospitalised.

The Alexandra Magistrate’s Court heard explosive testimony in the case involving Mugabe junior and his co-accused Tobias Motondzhe. The matter, which stems from a shooting incident at the Mugabe family home in Hyde Park, has been postponed to April 29 for sentencing.

The case arises from a violent altercation at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, where his gardner Sipho Mahlangu was allegedly shot. It is understood that tensions escalated during a gathering at the property, culminating in gunfire that left Mahlangu injured.

The investigating officer told the court that Mahlangu had allegedly received financial compensation following the shooting.

Gardner paid R250 000

“I met with Mr Mahlangu on Thursday, and he informed me freely that a family member related to the Mugabes gave him money,” the officer testified. “He said he was paid R250,000 in cash and that a further R150,000 is still outstanding.”

The officer emphasised that the payment was made informally. “The money was paid in cash,” he said.

The investigating officer expressed frustration at the inability of authorities to recover the gun, despite extensive efforts.

“We did everything we could to locate the firearm, but we have not found it,” he told the court. “We deployed K-9 units, conducted a full sweep of the property, and even had divers search a dirty swimming pool. Despite all these resources, we came up with nothing.”

He added that the lack of cooperation from the accused has hindered the investigation. “Both accused are not revealing where the firearm is,” he said, urging the court to impose a harsh sentence.

The state has called for firm penalties for Mugabe: 12 months’ direct imprisonment for pointing a firearm and months’ direct imprisonment for contravening firearm-related laws.

For Motondzhe, five years’ direct imprisonment for attempted murder, 12 years’ direct imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm, 12 years for defeating the ends of justice, a fine for possession of ammunition and 12 months’ imprisonment for contravening firearm laws.

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