Excessive drinking, smoking among men drive rise in TB deaths

According to statistics, men die from tuberculosis (TB) at a rate that is 1.7 times higher than that of women.

The 54 000 TB deaths and 280 000 TB infections in South Africa each year serve as evidence of this.

According to the TB Accountability Consortium’s report, What About Mortality, there are differences between TB deaths in men and women that are at least partially the result of things like men’s lower participation in HIV-related services, lower TB testing rates, poorer adherence to TB treatment, and higher rates of failure to follow-up than women.

“Higher levels of smoking and drinking among men also play a role,” according to the report.

The TB Accountability Consortium further revealed that TB remains the leading cause of death in people living with HIV.

Drop in TB deaths

While South Africa has seen a reduction in the number of HIV-positive people dying from TB, according to the report, more than 50% of people who die from TB have contracted HIV.

“These individuals are at a much higher risk of progressing to TB illness because of their compromised immune systems,” according to the report.

Recently, members and supporters of the consortium marched to the Department of Health office in Pretoria to demand that the government declare TB a national crisis.

They said: “Having the medicines available but yet having people die of a treatable disease is an indictment of the government in ensuring the right to health.”

WHO calls for more investments

Meanwhile, this week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reiterated its call for countries to get back on track to turn the tide against the TB epidemic through high-level leadership, increased investments, and faster uptake of new WHO recommendations.

“Following the commitments made by heads of state at the UN high-level meeting in 2023 to accelerate progress to end TB, this year’s focus shifts to turning these commitments into tangible actions,” the WHO said in a statement.

