‘Exhume massacre victims’ – says Sharpeville Foundation CEO

In a move to seek truth and justice, CEO of the Sharpeville Foundation, Tsoana Nhlapo, is advocating for the exhumation of the 69 victims of the infamous Sharpeville massacre.

Her demand comes after reviewing records from the National Archives and Records of South Africa, which have led her to question the accuracy of the official death toll and burial records.

Official number of deaths questioned

The Sharpeville massacre, which occurred on March 21 1960, saw the police open fire on an anti-pass law protest. A total of 69 people were killed, most shot at the back, and scores were injured, as per official records.

The day is now commemorated as Human Rights Day in South Africa. It symbolies the struggle against apartheid and the ongoing pursuit of justice.

“The foundation aims to tell the right story, and that begins with correcting details of the day. The National Records show that the victims’ number we are told is not true, this number is actually 91.

“Coming to think of it, the families did not get to identify the bodies of their lost ones. And I was informed that some coffins were heavier than others. This made me question whether other coffins had two bodies inside to make up for the other bodies that are not counted in the 69,” said Nhlapo.

NPA still mum on the query

Nhlapo said she raised these concerns with the National Prosecuting Authority’s missing persons wing. But she never received a response on the matter.

She is calling for forensic and historical investigations to verify the burial sites and identities of the deceased.

Nhlapo emphasised that an exhumation would correct historical inaccuracies. It will also provide long-overdue justice to the victims’ families.

She said while working on the exhumation, the foundation continues to hold annual night vigils. This in commemoration of the protestors who lost their lives on the horrific day.

Annual night vigils

The vigil starts at 6pm on the day before. This was the day that women from the community gathered in prayer. And the prayer was in anticipation of the dangers that come with standing against the apartheid pass-laws back then.

It continues into the wee hours of March 21, as they march downslope dropping flowers.

“We call this the blood-walk. Because after this tragic incident that left the ground covered in blood, rain fell. And it was described as [a symbol of] cleansing off the blood, so we follow in those steps,” said Nhlapo.

Historic township lies in ruins

She also pointed out that 65 years since the massacre, the state of Sharpeville keeps deteriorating.

Driving through the streets of Sharpeville, one cannot escape the overwhelming sense of neglect that hangs over the township.

The roads are now scarred with deep potholes, most large enough to swallow half a tyre. Where there is no tar, there are muddy patches. Pedestrians are forced to navigate their way carefully. Open spaces are used as illegal dumping sites.

“If you want to know violation of human rights, come to Sharpeville. We paid a price for this incomplete freedom. Yet we are only remembered once a year,” said Nhlapo.

“Wherever you are in this world, dedicate a moment of silence to remember the people who were killed on this day,” said Nhlapo.

