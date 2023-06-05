Expect less pressure at the pumps as fuel prices go down

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has published the official fuel price adjustments for June, indicating that motorists can expect a huge relief at the pumps.

Petrol prices will be decrease by 71 cents per litre come Tuesday midnight, while diesel will drop by between 80c and 84c per litre. The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) falls by 84c per litre while diesel with 0.005% sulphur will drop by 80c per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 43c per litre less, while the price of LP gas will rise by 0.75c per kilogram.

Robert Maake, spokesperson for the department, said there were several international and local factors that contributed to the adjustments in the petrol and diesel prices.

“The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments was the average Brent crude oil price decreasing from $82.20 [R1 582] to $75.90 during the period under review,” said Maake

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana approved an increase of one cent a litre (1c/l) in the petrol and diesel price structures to allow the industry to recoup the levy payment for April with effect from May 3.

However, this additional 1c/l has been removed from the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from Wednesday.

With effect from Wednesday, the fuel levy will decrease to 395.0 c/l (cents a litre) and 381.0 c/l, respectively in the petrol and diesel price structures.

The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

The rand also depreciated against the dollar during the period under review, on average, compared to the previous period.

This led to a higher contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 54.58 c/l, 50.88 c/l and 52.52 c/l, respectively.

