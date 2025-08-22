Expelled cop in court for murder of man he suspected of dating his wife

A former Johannesburg police officer, accused of fatally shooting a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife, has appeared before the High Court in Johannesburg.

Tau Terrence Ledwaba, 32, who previously worked in the Johannesburg Rapid Railway Policing Unit, is facing a murder charge following the dramatic killing of 27-year-old Aphiwe Fatye in Protea Glen on Boxing Day in 2024.

According to investigators, Ledwaba confronted Fatye at his home. This was after growing suspicious that the young man was romantically involved with his wife. In a fit of rage, he allegedly pulled out his official firearm and opened fire. Fatye was struck several times and died instantly.

Confronted suspected love rival at home

One of the bullets tore through a wall, narrowly missing other occupants of the house. The horrifying scene was allegedly witnessed by members of Fatye’s family, who immediately tried to chase down the fleeing officer. During the pursuit, Ledwaba is said to have turned his gun on two relatives of the deceased. He was eventually overpowered and handed over to authorities.

The incident sent shockwaves through the Protea Glen community. Residents expressed anger that a trained officer could misuse his weapon in such a violent and personal way. Many community members have since demanded harsher punishments for police officers who commit violent crimes.

Following the killing, Ledwaba was swiftly dismissed from the South African Police Service (SAPS). His first appearance in the high court took place on Thursday. The matter was postponed to September 2 2025. The delay will allow him time to secure legal representation. His bail has been extended until his next court date.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has vowed to pursue the case to its full extent. It wants to send a strong message about the value of human life.

NPA vows harsh punishment

“The right to life is sacrosanct. And the NPA will continue to vigorously pursue cases of this nature to ensure accountability and deter potential offenders,” said spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Meanwhile, Fatye’s grieving family said they are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy that robbed them of a son and brother in the prime of his life.

The case is expected to draw significant public attention when it returns to court in early September.

