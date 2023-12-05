Expelled DA official accuses Steenhuisen, De Freitas of corruption

Expelled DA leader Tsepo Mhlongo has turned tables against the party leader John Steenhuisen, accusing him of corruption.

Mhlongo claimed that the former regional leader of DA in Gauteng Manuel “Manny” de Freitas had a corrupt relationship with Steenhuisen, which resulted in both leaders colluding to use the funds donated by DA members to fund the campaign of the DA’s leader when he was contesting to be the big boss of the organisation in 2020.

Mhlongo made the allegations in a hard-hitting statement he released on Tuesday. He was expelled from the party last Friday. He had spent 25 years in the party and recently served as the DA’s spokesperson for sports.

Leaders shielded from disciplinary cases

He said he initiated a case of corruption against De Freitas in 2021, a matter that faced opposition within the party.

“The judgment of the party was that all political head must closed bank accounts. Manuel de Freitas did not comply with the decision; he kept his bank account open [ans] I reported that.

“The bank account has several transactions and was even used to finance John Steenhuisen campaign in 2020. In lieu of the decision taken against me, I believe that a crucial step towards transparency, was not universally embraced. Which pages in light of the liberal principles that the DA ought to adhere. It pains me to witness the protection of those in leadership, hindering justice,” said Mhlongo in the statement.

He also lashed out at De Freitas, saying that he held double standards when it comes to accountability.

“The very same (De Freitas) who is jumping up and down trying to expose the rot in the Dinokeng Music Festival. De Freitas case which I opened [against him] was swept under the carpet. No proper investigation or process of disciplinary action was followed,” said Mhlongo.

Loyalty not honoured

Sunday World reported on Sunday that Mhlongo’s supporters took a swipe at the DA leadership and condemned them for showing the Orlando East politician the door on Friday last week.

“My loyalty was not honoured. I was subjected to a kangaroo court at the behest of some of [party] leaders who had a problem with me for raising the matter of corruption that De Freitas perpetrated.

“In addition, I challenge Helen, John and Manny to publicly deny this and will I gladly also leak my information on this matter, which is at core of my expulsion.

“Since I dared expose one of the party’s makhulu baas (biwigs),” said Mhlongo.

Steenhuisen and De Freitas did not respond to our questions about Mhlongo’s allegations of corruption.

