Expert contradicts Kelly that Senzo was murdered with 38 revolver

During the first day of the cross-examination of ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, one of the accused’s lawyer said senior police officers contaminated the crime scene upon their arrival.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, lawyer for accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, also disputed Mangena’s evidence that Meyiwa was shot and killed with a 9mm parabellum firearm.

During proceedings at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, the cross-examination of Mangena began. More than a year after his evidence-in-chief, with him being cross-examined by Mngomezulu.

Argument over murder weapon

Mngomezulu told Mangena that Meyiwa was shot with a 38 special revolver firearm.

He told Mangena that three state witnesses testified about seeing a 38 special revolver. It was held by the alleged intruders when they entered the house belonging to singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Gladness, on that fateful night.

Mangena said Meyiwa was shot with a 9mm parabellum firearm. He said there was no evidence of a 38 special revolver at the scene.

“The statement by Longwe Twala stated that the intruder had a 38 special revolver. Kelly, in her statement, said the intruder had an old 38 special revolver.

“Tumelo Madlala gave a description of the firearm to the officer who attended the crime scene. Madlala described seeing a firearm that had a flying wheel (cylinder).

“The officer taking his statement said it is a 38 special revolver. The fourth person, lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda, when he was bringing a warrant of arrest application, he mentioned a 38 special revolver…,” said Mngomezulu.

Witness testimony questioned

However, Mangena shot back.

“…The mere fact that the witnesses saw a revolver when the intruders entered the house, does not mean that is the firearm that was used…

“The bullet recovered from the crime scene is a 9mm bullet, and not a 38 special bullet.

“If they [witnesses] saw a revolver when they [intruders] entered, it does not mean that was the only firearm the suspects came with. The possibility of another firearm used cannot be ruled out,” said Mangena.

Mngomezulu replied: “The witnesses testified that the first intruder was carrying a 38 special revolver. And the second person was carrying a sharp object. There was no mention of a second firearm… There were a lot of senior police officers at the crime scene and there was contamination…”

Mangena said the bullets found at the scene, which he examined, matched the damage on the floor of the house. They also matched the entry wound on Meyiwa’s body.

The cross-examination of Mangena continues on Wednesday.

Previously fingered Twala as shooter

Earlier on Tuesday, Mongomezulu said Longwe Twala shot and killed Meyiwa on the night of October 26 2024. Longwe is the son of famous music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala.

Mngomezulu told Mangena that Longwe fatally wounded Meyiwa. He did so by shooting him with a 38 special revolver gun that belonged to his father, Twala.

Mangena said Twala’s gun, which he described as a 9mm parabellum semi-automatic pistol, was brought for ballistic testing. Tests confirmed that it was not the gun used during the commission of Meyiwa’s murder.

Longwe was present when former Bafana Bafana and Pirates captain and goalkeeper Meyiwa was killed. He was shot at the house of the mother of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly, in Vosloorus, on the East Rand.

The people who were present in the house during the murder were Kelly and Kelly’s sister Zandile. Also present was their mother Gladness, Meyiwa and Zandile’s boyfriend at the time Longwe. Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala were also present.

Mangena said in November 2014 he received two sealed evidence bags from the investigating officers in the case.

Contents of evidence bag

He said the bags contained a 9mm parabellum semi-automatic pistol, two magazines and a firearm licence. Also a black holster and six 9mm parabellum cartridges.

Mngomezulu asked Mangena who the firearm licence belonged to.

The latter replied that he does not know who the firearm and the firearm licence owner is.

Mangena has already testified on crucial evidence about the alleged murder weapon more than a year ago. He testified in August last year on the murder weapon. He referred to the gun that was found on accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube. It was found on him when he was arrested in 2015 for a separate matter. Mangena identified it as the same one that killed Meyiwa.

He said he was able to determine this after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene. Also on test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube’s possession.

Shot through heart, lung

According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position. The bullet went through his chest, and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. A bullet that pierced through his heart and lung was determined to be the cause of death.

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for the murder. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Also charges of possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

