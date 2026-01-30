Expert gives popular and least popular Lotto winning numbers over the past 10 years

Online review platform PlayCasino.com has analysed South Africa’s Lotto draw history over the past 10 years to identify the numbers that have appeared most and least frequently.

The study examined results from 2017 up to January 21 2026, but with an important caveat. In September 2025, the Lotto expanded its number range from 1 – 52 to 1 – 58.

Because numbers 53 to 58 were only introduced recently, including them in a list of “cold” numbers would be misleading. This is because they have had far fewer opportunities to be drawn.

Analysis used original numbers

To ensure a fair comparison, PlayCasino.com focused solely on the original 1 – 52 number set. They used these to identify long-term trends.

Commenting on the findings, a PlayCasino.com betting expert stressed that Lotto draws remain entirely random.

“Each draw is completely independent. Every number has the same probability of being selected. Regardless of what has happened in previous draws,” the expert said.

They added that while the analysis offers an interesting snapshot of historical patterns, it should not be interpreted as a prediction tool.

“These figures don’t mean that any number is ‘due’ to appear, or unlikely to come up next time. It’s simply a reflection of what has happened over a long period.”

Least drawn numbers

According to the analysis, these are the five least frequently drawn numbers. As they appear from the original 1 – 52 range over the past decade:

21 — 82 appearances

40 — 87 appearances

15 — 91 appearances

52 — 93 appearances

47 — 94 appearances

For players who enjoy choosing numbers based on historical performance, these are the ones that have lagged behind. Without unfairly penalising the newer numbers introduced in late 2025.

Most drawn numbers

On the other end of the scale, the most commonly drawn Lotto numbers from 1 – 52 during the same period were:

14 — 126 appearances

1 — 124 appearances

29 — 124 appearances

49 — 124 appearances

11 — 119 appearances

13 — 119 appearances

Several numbers are tied, which reinforces a key point: over long timeframes, frequency gaps tend to narrow. And small differences can appear significant even when they are still driven by chance.

While statistics like these often spark debate among Lotto players, they do not change the fundamentals of the game. Every draw offers the same odds, regardless of past outcomes.

Experts continue to advise that the Lotto should be approached as entertainment rather than a strategy-driven investment. Players are encouraged to set limits and play responsibly.

