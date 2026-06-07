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Experts call for Americans to be treated in America

By Sunday World
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A health worker is dressed up in personal protective equipment at the Evangelical Medical Center, one of the facilities at the forefront of the response to the Ebola outbreak, as agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday. / Reuters/ Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

Most of the 13 US treatment centres in a government-funded hospital network for severe infectious diseases were ready to handle patients, including those with Ebola if needed, representatives from the hospitals said this week.

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  • Most of the 13 US treatment centers in a government-funded hospital network for severe infectious diseases are ready to handle patients.
  • The centers are equipped to treat patients with Ebola if necessary.
  • Hospital representatives confirmed their preparedness this week.
  • The news article is behind a paywall, accessible via the Sunday World e-edition.
  • Additional related video content is available on the Sunday World YouTube channel.
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