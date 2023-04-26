Explosion from generator caused shopping centre fire – witnesses

A shopping centre in Palm Springs in the Vaal was gutted by blazing fires on Wednesday morning after an alleged generator explosion.

Curious onlookers who gathered near the shopping centre expressed shock after the building caught fire at about 10am.

“I was busy minding my own business when I saw a ball of fire from one of the shops. It was a scary experience as people were running out of the shops screaming,” said Mike Magagula.

Another witness told Sunday World that a Lewis furniture shop and Nizam’s are the only shops which were affected by the fire.

“There was a big explosion coming from the back of the shopping centre, and that was caused by a generator,” said Madibuseng Mofokeng.

“We are worried that some of the people might have inhaled the smoke when the fire started.”

Orange Farm police spokesperson Sergeant Shaan Motsapi said: “The mall is burning and there are few shops that were gutted by the fire.

“We are still not sure what was the cause of the fire. Fire engines are on the scene to extinguish the flames.”

Attempts to get management of the shopping centre were not successful.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author