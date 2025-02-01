Extortion case against Vaal traffic warder postponed to Feb 19

A traffic warder appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on a charge of extortion. The case was postponed to February 19.

Hawks allege that on January 19, a man claiming to be a lawyer had called a Vaal businessman. He told him that his illegal immigrant employee had been arrested.

The caller claimed the employee was held at the Barrage police station so instructed the businessman to come bail him out.

A bribe of R1 500 was demanded

However, on his arrival, the traffic warder and unknown police officers demanded he pay R1 500 to free his employee.

Hawks allege that since the complainant only had R400 on him, he was taken to Vaal Mall for the remaining R1 100.

Two days later, the warder, Nathaniel Van Wyk, called the businessman again for an additional R500.

The businessman opened a case

The businessman opened a case with the Hawks, who immediately set up a sting operation. Van Wyk was arrested at the Vaal Mall after he had taken the cash.

The 34-year-old appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday when the case was postponed to February 19.

Van Wyk was released on R2 000 bail but the investigation to identify his police accomplices is under way.

Serial card skimmer arrested

A 48-year-old Mpumalanga road safety officer appeared in court on Friday on a card skimming charge.

Mpumalanga Hawks arrested the man immediately after the Delmas District Court had postponed a similar but separate skimming case.

The Hawks allege the man was first arrested on January 21 for using his employer’s car fleet card without authorisation. Consequently the employer suffered a R935 301 financial loss.

Rearrested while while to hear the outcome of his bail application

A day later, he appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court. While awaiting the outcome of his bail application, he was arrested again.

He would appear in the same court again on January 30 on another card skimming charge.

He is expected to appear in the Middelburg Commercial Crimes Court on March 7.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Nico Gerber said the frequency of card scamming in the area is alarming. He warned the public to be vigilant not to fall prey to these crimes. He encouraged businessowners to implement proper fleet card controls to ensure they are used appropriately.