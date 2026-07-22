Extradition case against UK triple murder suspect postponed

The extradition case against alleged United Kingdom fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma has been postponed to August 27 as authorities continue to gather documentation from the UK.

Tshuma, who remains in custody, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where the state indicated that investigations had not yet been finalised.

Full probe yet to be completed

State prosecutor Lorraine Kgaditsi told the court that only one aspect of the investigation had been completed.

“Investigations are not finalised as yet at this stage, your worship. The only thing that is finalised to date is the Section 212 statement regarding the accused person’s legality in the country.”

Kgaditsi said the state was still waiting for additional documentation from the United Kingdom to proceed with the extradition application.

“Still outstanding is further documentation from the United Kingdom.”

She further informed the court that Tshuma’s separate South African case involving the alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition had already been postponed to August 27 to allow for the finalisation of the ballistic report.

“The matter was heard this morning… The date arranged in that matter is the 27th of August for finalisation of the ballistic report. I wish to remand this matter to the very same date.”

Extradition documents needed

Tshuma’s attorney Chrispin Machingura said they had agreed to the postponement date but raised concerns about receiving the necessary extradition documents.

“The state promised us the warrant of arrest for the United Kingdom. I think we have received it, but we requested further documentation because this is an application for extradition.”

In response, Kgaditsi confirmed that the warrant had already been sent to Tshuma’s legal team.

“I do confirm that the warrant of arrest was sent through via email to Mr Machingura… I was not aware that there was a request for further documentation. The same will be transmitted by email before the next appearance date.”

The magistrate postponed the matter to August 27 for further investigations and ordered that Tshuma remain in custody.

Tshuma is wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom on three counts of murder. He is accused of murdering his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two daughters, Natalie and Nala, in Bedford, Bedfordshire, before allegedly fleeing to South Africa.

He also faces charges in South Africa relating to the alleged unlawful possession of a 9mm firearm and ammunition.

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