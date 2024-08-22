Eye infection puts Ramaphosa out of official state duties

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said President Cyril Ramaphosa did not attend Wednesday’s cabinet meeting due to the eye infection he is currently recovering from.

Ntshavheni said Ramaphosa was treated by his doctors for the infection.

She said Deputy President Paul Mashatile is the acting president of the country while Ramaphosa recovers from the eye infection.

Post-cabinet media briefing

Ntshavheni was speaking on Thursday at the post-cabinet meeting media briefing. This was to give an update on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting that took place on Wednesday.

The briefing took place at the GCIS’s Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre in Hatfield, Pretoria.

After addressing the media, Ntshavheni was asked about the latest update on Ramaphosa’s health seeing that he has an eye infection.

“He is recovering from the eye infection. His doctors attended to him. The president did not attend [the] cabinet [meeting]. Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been acting president while the president receives treatment and recovers from his eye infection,” said Ntshavheni.

Ramaphosa’s eye infection has led to him delegating his engagements. Mashatile and other ministers will attend to scheduled engagements he was supposed to attend this week.

Justice Zondo’s farewell dinner

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa delegated Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane to deliver a tribute. She delivered a tribute on his behalf to outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. This took place at the farewell dinner for Zondo, at Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. Ramaphosa cancelled his attendance of the farewell dinner due to the eye infection.

He also delegated Mashatile to lead the signing by multiple stakeholders of the second presidential health compact. This happened at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at 12.30pm. Ramaphosa was supposed to lead the signing of the second presidential health compact on Thursday. But he had to delegate Mashatile to lead its signing.

It is not clear if Ramaphosa will attend the presidential imbizo at the Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content